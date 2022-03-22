BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.30 and last traded at $79.68. 1,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,352,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,191. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

