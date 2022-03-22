Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

BVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BVS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bioventus by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bioventus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,514,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bioventus by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

