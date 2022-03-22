Bitcoin Confidential 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $287,312.61 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.62 or 0.00251829 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.