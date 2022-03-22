Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 158,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,191. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.29. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 115.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

