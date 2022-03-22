Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 398 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,057,000 after buying an additional 174,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.75.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

