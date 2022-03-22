Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes $237,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.29.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $565.51 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

