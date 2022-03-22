Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) to announce $234.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.15 million and the highest is $234.60 million. BOX reported sales of $202.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $993.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.50 million to $994.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BOX by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth $23,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

