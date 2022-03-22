BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. 352,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -93.51%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

