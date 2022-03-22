Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $9.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.23 to $14.01. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $15.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $52.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.28 to $81.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $76.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.80 to $111.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,194.15.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,229.83 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,671.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,030.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,279.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,480 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

