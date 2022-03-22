Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to report $33.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.99 million and the lowest is $32.97 million. Carter Bankshares reported sales of $35.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $139.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $150.44 million, with estimates ranging from $147.18 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

CARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

