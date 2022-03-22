Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) will report earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $3.62. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $14.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $15.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $17.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $3.84 on Tuesday, reaching $396.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,109. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $363.50 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

