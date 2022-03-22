Brokerages Anticipate SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SomaLogic.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $65,995,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $6,687,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $805,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $29,765,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,529. SomaLogic has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

