Brokerages Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Global.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.32. 5,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $137.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.09.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

