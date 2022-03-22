Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $81.73. 15,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -227.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.79.

In related news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,191 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $15,703,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

