Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth $46,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

