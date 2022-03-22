Brokerages Expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core & Main.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Core & Main stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,026,993,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,620,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,099 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Core & Main by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

