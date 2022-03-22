Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.39 Million

Equities analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $168.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.00 million to $168.78 million. StarTek posted sales of $163.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $696.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.97 million to $703.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $747.05 million, with estimates ranging from $744.09 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%.

SRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of SRT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. StarTek has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $179.21 million, a P/E ratio of 145.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

