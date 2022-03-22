Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post $2.38 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will announce $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.14. Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 317.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $13.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $11.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mosaic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,397 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mosaic by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,028,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 102,561 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,344,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

