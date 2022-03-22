Brokerages Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Target Price at $49.60

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 3,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $859.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avidity Biosciences (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.