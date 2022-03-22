Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 251.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,220,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,697,000 after purchasing an additional 587,199 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,253,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,696,000 after purchasing an additional 87,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,596,000 after buying an additional 254,286 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.31. 1,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $64.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

