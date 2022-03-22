Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.25. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CXB. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.
About Calibre Mining (Get Rating)
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
Featured Articles
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.