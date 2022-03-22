Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 1.4% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.38. 676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average of $133.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.94 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

