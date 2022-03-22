Callan Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,081. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $157.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

