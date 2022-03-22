Camellia (LON:CAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6,000.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,000 ($78.99) and last traded at GBX 6,079 ($80.03), with a volume of 980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,025 ($79.32).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,579 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,591.17. The company has a market capitalization of £167.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

