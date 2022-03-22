Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.0628

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Carbon has a market cap of $2.05 million and $97,286.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.38 or 0.06997297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,409.68 or 0.99870591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,650,972 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.