Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.