Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at $126,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRSP. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

BRSP opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 75.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.51%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

