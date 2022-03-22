Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of GSLC opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08.

