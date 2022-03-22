Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,299,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

