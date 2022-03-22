Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 849 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.45. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

