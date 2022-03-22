Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 143,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.