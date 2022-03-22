Casey Penn Lindsay Sells 3,600 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Casey Penn Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 1,400 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $23,128.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10.

On Monday, January 24th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00.

NYSE:MCW traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $8,145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 34.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,257,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

