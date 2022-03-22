Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. 67,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,614 shares of company stock worth $2,963,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

