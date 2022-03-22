Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CELTF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Centamin stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 9,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

