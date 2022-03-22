Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

CERT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 543,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,839. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. Certara has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -261.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $2,143,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,889 shares of company stock valued at $12,595,711. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 733,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Certara by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after buying an additional 456,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Certara by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 411,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Certara by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Certara by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 139,280 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

