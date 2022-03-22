Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.39. 433,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.79. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

