Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Netflix makes up 1.9% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,511. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

