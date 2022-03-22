Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Invests $5.69 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,000. Bank of America accounts for about 5.7% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. 52,295,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,705,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

