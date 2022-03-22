Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.57. 7,529,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801,019. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

