Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for 1.3% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,330. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

