China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) versus Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Automotive Systems and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

China Automotive Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.26%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 195.91%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Innoviz Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.22 -$4.98 million $0.09 33.78 Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 93.50 -$153.56 million ($2.47) -1.55

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Automotive Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 0.57% 1.99% 0.92% Innoviz Technologies -2,808.83% -85.42% -46.98%

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

