CIBC Cuts Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$3.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Monday, February 7th.

QTRH traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.36. The company had a trading volume of 772,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,269. The firm has a market cap of C$268.54 million and a P/E ratio of -11.95. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$2.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

