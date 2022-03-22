Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Alan S. Mckim Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CLH stock opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.63. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

