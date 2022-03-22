Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after purchasing an additional 711,260 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $299.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $230.14 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.