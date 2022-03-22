Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 158,634 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,634 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of CommScope worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 2,609,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.