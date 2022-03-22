Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,763. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average of $109.35.

