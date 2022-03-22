Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,055,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,727,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. 9,715,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,675,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.