Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 226,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after acquiring an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,249,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of HXL traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 664,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,341. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 308.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

