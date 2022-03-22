Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Telesat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telesat stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 240,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04. Telesat Corp has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

