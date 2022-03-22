Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for approximately 2.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Trimble worth $24,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 796,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,303. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.